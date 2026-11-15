Melquizael Costa Outpoints Jared Gordon In Lightweight Return At UFC 334 – Highlights

Melquizael Costa earned a unanimous-decision victory over Jared Gordon in his return to lightweight at UFC 334. Their three-round contest closed the early preliminary portion of Saturday’s card at Madison Square Garden, with the Brazilian’s work at distance set against repeated attempts to take him down.

All three judges returned 29–28 scores for Costa after the full 15 minutes. The result followed Bia Mesquita’s submission of Macy Chiasson and preceded the next preliminary block. This was a non-title fight, with no championship changing hands.

The physical comparison was relatively close in height but less so in reach. Costa’s UFC profile lists him at 70 inches tall with a 71-inch reach; Gordon is listed at 69 and 68 inches, respectively. The American, born in New York, was fighting in his home city at age 38 against a 30-year-old opponent. Their listed training bases were Kill Cliff FC and Chute Boxe, respectively. The reach comparison gave the longer fighter room to work before the opponent could enter a clinch.

The October booking marked a change from Costa’s recent featherweight campaign, rather than his first career appearance at 155 pounds. His current profile still labels him a featherweight, but this contest was officially scheduled at lightweight. Friday’s weigh-in results had Gordon at 155.6 pounds and Costa at 155.4, both within the non-title allowance.

Got the job done ✅@MelkCostaCauthy digs deep after 3 hard-fought rounds to secure the UD victory! [ #Polymarket #UFC334 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/mstvIOSwa5 — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2026

Round 1: Costa establishes his kicking range

Gordon advanced with a body kick, but Costa repeatedly targeted the midsection with front kicks and mixed attacks high and low. Brief clinches did not give the American sustained control. Gordon blocked a high kick and reached with punches as his opponent circled. A missed wheel kick did not stop the Brazilian from pressing his kicking advantage; a head kick and left hook landed late.

Round 2: Gordon changes the location

A takedown put Gordon in full guard. Costa threatened a triangle and armbar before the American escaped and moved behind him. They traded left hooks along the fence after Costa freed himself from the back position. Another scramble briefly left Gordon underneath, but he reshot successfully. Short punches, a pass to half guard and standing-to-ground strikes finished his busiest wrestling round.

Round 3: Scrambles lead to a late kneebar

Gordon ducked a high kick into a takedown, later tripping Costa down and briefly reaching mount. Working from his knees at the fence, Costa regained his feet and landed body kicks, uppercuts and combinations. The Brazilian defended a subsequent shot, then attempted a spinning elbow. Gordon dragged him down in the closing seconds, where Costa countered with a kneebar before time expired.

Le faltó tiempo a Costa para trabajar esa sumisión 🫨#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/lr3srCYkwH — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 15, 2026

Control time and significant strikes tell different parts of the fight

The final statistics credited Gordon with four successful takedowns from 12 attempts and 7:26 of control. Costa attempted no takedowns and recorded nine seconds of control, but was credited with two submission attempts to none for his opponent. Neither fighter registered a knockdown, keeping the contest distinct from an exchange decided by a single recorded drop.

Costa landed 58 of 123 significant strikes, compared with 22 of 58 for Gordon. The Brazilian’s distance work included 26 head strikes, 17 to the body and nine to the legs. Total strikes were much closer at 73–70 in his favor, reflecting the difference between all recorded contact and the significant-strike category. Gordon connected on three significant ground strikes, against one for Costa, with additional contact recorded in the clinch. Those figures describe the action, not a substitute numerical formula for the judges’ cards.

Costa entered after Arnold Allen ended his six-fight featherweight winning streak in May. That run had included first-round finishes of Morgan Charriere and Dan Ige. Gordon’s previous two appearances ended in stoppage defeats to Rafa Garcia and Jim Miller, following his May 2025 knockout of Thiago Moises. Saturday therefore offered both men a chance to respond to a setback, rather than extend an uninterrupted winning run.