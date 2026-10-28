Melquizael Costa Moves To Lightweight Against Jared Gordon At UFC 334

Melquizael Costa is moving back to lightweight for a November 14 fight with Jared Gordon at UFC 334. The pairing gives the Brazilian a new assignment after Arnold Allen ended his six-fight winning streak at featherweight, while Gordon seeks a response to consecutive stoppage losses.

Ag. Fight reported the matchup on October 1, identifying New York and the 155-pound division. UFC Brasil subsequently included it in an October 25 announcement. This is a move away from Costa’s recent featherweight campaign, not a claim that he has never competed at lightweight before.

A six-win featherweight sequence ended in May

Costa’s official fight history records a five-round unanimous-decision defeat to Allen on May 16. Before that setback, he had finished Dan Ige with strikes at 4:56 of round one in February and knocked out Morgan Charriere with a head kick at 1:14 of the opening round the previous December.

The victories immediately preceding those finishes show the range of his successful run. He outpointed Julian Erosa and Christian Rodriguez in 2025, having started that year with a first-round guillotine submission of Andre Fili. His sequence began with a third-round face-crank submission against Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in June 2024.

Those six wins took him into his first UFC main event against Allen. The Gordon booking therefore changes both his opponent and weight-class assignment after that opportunity, rather than extending the same featherweight schedule. His official biography identifies Chute Boxe as his training base and lists his professional career as beginning in 2014. Earlier in his UFC career, he lost by submission to Thiago Moises before earning a unanimous-decision win over Austin Lingo. The later knockout loss to Steve Garcia preceded the successful sequence that carried him through the featherweight rankings.

🚨BREAKING: Melquizael 'Melk' Costa enfrenta Jared Gordon no UFC 334, no dia 14 de novembro, em Nova York, no peso-leve (70 kg). — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) October 1, 2026

Gordon returns home after the Miller defeat

Gordon’s most recent bout ended with Jim Miller submitting him by guillotine at 3:29 of the first round at UFC 328 on May 9. The veteran’s previous appearance had ended in a third-round stoppage against Rafa Garcia in September 2025. Both are recorded as defeats in the written history on his UFC profile.

His last win came against Thiago Moises in May 2025, when he scored a first-round knockout at 3:37. Earlier results include a split-decision loss to Nasrat Haqparast and a first-round stoppage of Mark Madsen. That recent record makes the Costa assignment an opportunity to rebuild momentum, not a continuation of an active winning streak.

The New York-born lightweight has competed in the UFC since June 2017 after being discovered through Dana White’s Lookin’ for a Fight series. His official profile lists Kill Cliff FC as his gym. He returns to his home city with considerably more promotional experience than an athlete making a first trip to the Octagon.

Madison Square Garden hosts a card topped by Ciryl Gane against Josh Hokit for the heavyweight championship. Kayla Harrison’s bantamweight defense against Amanda Nunes is also scheduled. Paramount+ coverage begins with early preliminaries at 5 p.m. Eastern, followed by preliminaries at 7 p.m. and the main card at 9 p.m. Further additions remain part of MiddleEasy’s MMA news coverage.