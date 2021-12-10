(Video) Mehdi Dakaev Faceplants Opponent With Mid-Air Attack At Eagle FC 43

Eagle FC is starting to live up to its name.

The promotion, owned by ‘The Eagle’ Khabib Nurmagomedov, would see a highlight-reel KO that happened in high-flying action.

Mehdi Dakaev with an flurry of hooks and diving punch to faceplant Makkasharip Zaynukov in the 2nd round. And STILL Eagle FC Lightweight champ. Wild #EFC43 pic.twitter.com/WCaCnwrltT — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 10, 2021

This picture-perfect knockout wouldn’t come inside any ordinary fight. The stakes were high as Eagle FC Lightweight Champion Mehdi Dakaev went ‘all in’ to defend his title. Early into round 2 and a dangerous combo of punches, Dakaev would go for the ultimate hail mary.

Having a relentless offense, Dakaev dived into mid-air and landed a show-stopping left hand to send Makkasharip Zaynukov into the canvas. Dakaev would leap onto the ground with him, landing one more blow.

The follow-up wasn’t necessary for this one, as the referee separated the two as the challenger was unconscious on the mat.

Dakaev screamed after the finish and would later calm himself down after realizing the damage he put on his opponent. The champion paced around slowly and went to see if Zaynukov would be okay.

The best is often saved for last. As we near the end of 2021, Dakaev would deliver one of the best KO’s of the year. Dakaev would not only earn his seventh straight win and his second successful title defense, he’d also earn a feature on ESPN’s SportsCenter for his flying attack at Eagle FC 43.

That was unbelievable. DIVING mid-air left hook from Mehdi Dakaev #EFC43 pic.twitter.com/rCJvbzZt0q — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 10, 2021