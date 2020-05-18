Don’t Test Meghan Markle: Duchess of Sussex and Trained in Mixed Martial Arts

Old Resume Reveals Meghan Markle is Trained in MMA
Meghan Markle is not just a pretty face. In fact, she’s more than simply being literal royalty. Markle is a Jack(ie) of all trades. Not only is Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, but, she’s also trained in our beloved sport of mixed martial arts. Therefore, it’s safe to say that The Dutchess is down to scrap for all those willing to test her abilities.
As mentioned above, Markle is a renaissance woman. Honestly, it seems like she is a living Barbie doll with how many different aspects of life she has mastered. As far as languages go, Markle can reportedly fluently speak Spanish and French, as well as English. Furthermore, she’s spent time acting in high profile shows such as General Hospital and CSI. As well as, writing for high profile magazines like Elle.
View this post on Instagram
This morning, The Duchess of Sussex went back to college! Joining students and educators at The University of Johannesburg The Duchess was able to announce a new series of gender grants from the Association of Commonwealth Universities, of which she is patron. She was also able to announce four new scholarships to help students study in different commonwealth countries, allowing cross cultural understanding and an opportunity to deepen their educational studies abroad. One of the recipients of these grants shared his story of growing up on farmland in Kenya, where he paid for his education trading vegetables to cover schooling costs (cauliflower leaves to be exact!) He is now doing a research study on carcinogens in his country, its link to cancer – his work is helping to change practices and to save lives. The Duchess was so moved by the work being done across the education sector and to talk with such like-minded thinkers about the importance of access to education and the support needed internally. When the round table discussion this morning moved to the challenges faced in this sector and how daunting it can all seem, The Duchess said, “Sometimes access to education can seem so big, you wonder where to even begin? So you begin with one student, or one school, you simply begin. And that’s when we see change.” She continued by referencing a Martin Luther King Jr quote: “Take the first step… you don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” Since @the_acu_official Gender Grants were launch in 2016, 28 universities in 17 countries have benefited with a minimum of 600 beneficiaries participating in workshops supported by the grants. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images
But, what people don’t know about Markle is her background in mixed martial arts. Recently, popular UK outlet The Mirror was able to obtain an old copy of Meghan’s resume before she became the Duchess of Sussex. Inside the document, Markle listed “special abilities.” One of those abilities was Kickboxing.
Megan Markle Mixed Martial Arts Background Revealed
They also got ahold of Markle’s former trainer Jorge Blanco. He revealed in an interview with Spanish Vanity Fair that Markle would train around the time period when she was a regular cast member on the show Suits. The show aired from 2011-2018.
“I trained Meghan when she was in Toronto during the shooting of the series ‘Suits,’” said Blanco.
“We did a little bit of martial arts, a little boxing, and sometimes kickboxing. I never really thought she could end up being a princess! I had a great time training with her because she’s super nice and speaks Spanish, with an Argentine accent.”
Don’t Test the Duchess of Sussex
So, think twice before testing the Duchess of Sussex. Sometimes, people try to test public figures to get a reaction out of them. But, it’s not recommended to take that avenue with Megan Markle. Or else, you might end up on the wrong side of a royal beating.