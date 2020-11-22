Up next, two explosive welterweights take the stage at UFC 255. “Platinum” Mike Perry (14-6) looks to bless us with another fiery performance against the veteran Tim Means (29-12-1-1).

Round 1

Both fighters come out in the southpaw position. Perry takes the center of the octagon and pushes Means to the fence. He takes him down effortlessly and starts working to improve his position. Perry takes the back and gets the hooks in. Perry tries to work for a choke as he secures the body lock. Perry attempts a rear-naked choke but Means defends well. Means reverses the position and gets back to his feet. Means look to pressure Perry. Perry lands a right hand and eats a leg kick in the process. Perry lands a nice body shot and Means returns the favor. Means lands a combination and a low kick up against the fence. End of the round.

10-9 Perry

Round 2

Means lands his jab right away and keeps Perry at the end of his punches. Perry tries to force a clinch but Means lands a knee to the body and wiggles free. Perry lands a nice right hand but eats a jab in return. Perry lands to the body, he follows it up with a leg kick. Perry lands the biggest shot of the fight with a nice right hand. Means lands an elbow but Perry comes back with a combination. Means’ jabs land effortlessly as Perry walks into them. End of the round.

10-9 Means

Round 3

Perry comes out very aggressively and attempts a takedown. He fails to get the takedown and eats a right hand from Means. Means keeps Perry against the fence for a while and lands a few punches. Both fighters trade in the pocket, Perry follows up with a big left hook and eats a right hand from Means. Means pushes Perry to the cage and forces a clinch. Nice one-two combination from Perry, he then lands a right hand and a knee. Mike Perry rallies late and lands some huge punches as the round ends.

10-9 Means

Official results: Tim Means defeats Mike Perry by unanimous decision. (30-27; 29-28; 29-28)

Check the highlights below:

Platinum the Grappler!? 🗣 @PlatinumPerry is showing us a whole new skillset this evening. #UFC255 pic.twitter.com/ZWvHmHD3LD — UFC (@ufc) November 22, 2020