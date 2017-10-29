McGregor vs. Diaz 3, Zuffa boxing and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Depending on your point of view the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill can be absolute horrifying. If you scream to the Fight Gods for a Tony Ferguson title shot, don’t read this rumor mill.

If you don’t want the quote/unquote “sanctity” of pro wrestling to be muddled up by some MMA fighters, don’t read this rumor mill.

If you want boxers to be boxers and fighters to be fighters, you know what? Just stay off the entire combat sports section of The Internet for the next few years or so.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Borrow (steal) some candy from someone younger than you when they’re not looking and indulge in your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

Where there’s smoke there’s fire. Rumors of Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz part three are once again heating up. Ever since McGregor lost to Floyd Mayweather in boxing there have been three realistic options for the biggest star in MMA’s next move; go back to boxing for another payday, fight Diaz again or fight whomever the UFC interim title holder is at the the time. With Tony Ferguson as a backup plan if Diaz demands too much money, McGregor’s new top choice appears to be a return to MMA in early 2018 and end to the Dublin vs. Stockton trilogy.

Rumor is Ronda Rousey and her MMA crew are all now working out of the WWE’s Performance Center in Florida for a pro wrestling debut. Months in the making, the WWE’s planned The Four Horsewomen of WWE vs. Four Horsewomen of MMA match looks to be targeted for WrestleMania 34 in April 2018

Huge if true but a Zuffa/UFC boxing product may be closer to starting up than you think. The thought is it would give Dana White another pet project to get excited to work on as well as be another “content product” the UFC could bring to the table when they negotiate their next television rights contract.

As contract negotiations for his next title defense continue, expect UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic to keep hounding boxing heavyweight Anthony Joshua for a fight.

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.