Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman Betting Odds Released

McGregor An Unsurprising Underdog

Betting odds have been released for a potential welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor.

Talk of a title fight between the two heated up recently when Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz offered it to the Irishman following current number one contender Jorge Masvidal’s calls for a rematch with Nate Diaz.

It’s something McGregor has hinted at in the past as well, as winning the welterweight title would make him the first ever three-division champion in UFC history. Oddsmakers, however, feel it’s unlikely.

According to opening odds provided by BestFightOdds, Usman is a -225 favorite against McGregor who is a slight +175 underdog. That means one would need to bet $225 to make $100 on an Usman win while a $100 wager on the former two-weight champion would net $175 in profit.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise.

While McGregor has wins at welterweight, they have come against non-wrestlers in the likes of Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone who are not at the top of the 170-pound ranks, at least anymore.

Usman is a bigger, wrestling-focused opponent who has shown limitless cardio and endurance in his Octagon outings so far. If McGregor had a hard time against Khabib Nurmagomedov, it won’t be easier against the Nigerian native.

Then again, those are good odds if anyone wants to bet on an upset McGregor knockout.