Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman Betting Odds Released

By
Abhinav Kini
-
McGregor Usman

McGregor An Unsurprising Underdog

Betting odds have been released for a potential welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor.

Talk of a title fight between the two heated up recently when Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz offered it to the Irishman following current number one contender Jorge Masvidal’s calls for a rematch with Nate Diaz.

It’s something McGregor has hinted at in the past as well, as winning the welterweight title would make him the first ever three-division champion in UFC history. Oddsmakers, however, feel it’s unlikely.

According to opening odds provided by BestFightOdds, Usman is a -225 favorite against McGregor who is a slight +175 underdog. That means one would need to bet $225 to make $100 on an Usman win while a $100 wager on the former two-weight champion would net $175 in profit.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise.

While McGregor has wins at welterweight, they have come against non-wrestlers in the likes of Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone who are not at the top of the 170-pound ranks, at least anymore.

Usman is a bigger, wrestling-focused opponent who has shown limitless cardio and endurance in his Octagon outings so far. If McGregor had a hard time against Khabib Nurmagomedov, it won’t be easier against the Nigerian native.

Then again, those are good odds if anyone wants to bet on an upset McGregor knockout.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here