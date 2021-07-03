Conor McGregor Denies Staph Infection Claims: ‘Just Vicious Brain Damaging Elbows’

Fans can rest easy — Conor McGregor doesn’t have any staph infection.

McGregor gets set to return to action when he takes on Dustin Poirier in a trilogy match taking place next Saturday in the UFC 264 headliner in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And in the buildup to the event, McGregor recently posted an image of himself flexing while riding a bicycle. Fans were quick to notice a red mark right near his elbow which appeared to be a staph infection.

Is that staph I see. pic.twitter.com/sfqETal9WJ — S (@chimaevsmash) June 29, 2021

Staph infections affect the skin as well as the performance and overall conditioning of fighters, most prominently seen when Kevin Lee fought Tony Ferguson back in 2017.

However, there’s nothing to worry about with McGregor.

McGregor Puts Staph Claims To Rest

When asked by a fan if he had staph infection, the Irishman laid all worries to rest in typical fashion.

“No. Just vicious brain damaging elbows.”

No. Just vicious brain damaging elbows. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 2, 2021

Hopefully, that ends up being the case and we get to see both McGregor and Poirier at 100% for their highly-awaited trilogy contest.

McGregor won their first meeting in a featherweight clash back in 2014 after TKOing Poirier in the first round. “The Diamond” would get his revenge nine years later when he knocked McGregor out in the second round of their rematch in January earlier this year.