It turns out Conor McGregor was serious about fighting Diego Sanchez earlier this year.

McGregor called for a fight with Sanchez after the latter emerged victorious against Michael Pereira at UFC Rio Rancho in February, albeit via disqualification.

Many believed McGregor was just joking around. However, after Sanchez recently stated he wanted to end his UFC stint by fighting the Irishman, McGregor revealed his Instagram DMs asking UFC president Dana White for the fight back in February.

“To Diego Sanchez… I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in! After you fought Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre covid. Good luck this weekend!”

The DMs also show McGregor calling for a fight with Gaethje which seemed to be what was next for him until the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the world.

“3 weeks post my last record breaking event, I was campaigning for another blockbuster McGregor event to take place. Sad about my season I must say 😔”

McGregor also revealed he never turned down a fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 once Khabib Nurmagomedov was unable to compete. That’s because he was never intent on stepping in as as replacement since February.

“Here’s the finish of that exchange. Pre covid. Pre retirement. Never turned down offer of Tony as was suggested at the time. I stated months in advance (early February) that I was not interested in being an alternate for two consistent pullouts. Pushed for my own scheduled bouts.”

“I was pushing hard for the season. Multiple opponents, multiple dates offered throughout. All to take place back to back. Then when covid hit and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again, I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage.”

McGregor Looking Towards Pacquiao

Ultimately, the events that transpired resulted in McGregor announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts.

However, he is now looking ahead to a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao next.

“Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook. I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. “It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight.”

Whether it actually goes ahead remains to be seen. But there is definitely interest from Pacquiao’s side.