Both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier unofficially agreed to face each other on social media. Additionally, they even selected a venue for the bout to take place. The UFC stepped in and said they were willing to make the fight happen. However, UFC President Dana White has stated that while Poirier has signed his contract, McGregor has not. Nonetheless, McGregor has taken to social media to say that he is still planning on a return to fighting. Furthermore, he still plans to donate to Dustin’s charity after the match is over.

Before the UFC had any say in the matchmaking process, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier agreed to fight each other for a second time. After UFC 253, Conor McGregor challenged Dustin Poirier to a charity exhibition MMA match on social media. Since then, Poirier has responded and welcomes the challenge to support his charity, The Good Fight. Originally, McGregor said that the fight should happen on December 12th in Ireland. Now, McGregor accepts to fight Poirier on the UFC’s terms on a future card on January 23rd.

Conor McGregor on Fighting Dustin Poirier

On social media, McGregor addressed fans and any doubters who were skeptical of his return. Although he hasn’t signed the contract yet, he still plans on facing Dustin.

Conor McGregor says he is "about to return" against Dustin Poirier and reiterates his intention to donate to Poirier's charity, The Good Fight Foundation. (via @TheNotoriousMMA) pic.twitter.com/6StIqHisip — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 11, 2020

“I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again. I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel,” wrote McGregor. “I am also really excited about aiding Dustins charity “The Good Fight Foundation”, which through the donation, will build a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown. I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown! Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout. Excellent stuff! See you guys soon.”

Mind Games

While McGregor is keen on the matchup, the UFC is still waiting for Conor to sign the contract. Earlier, it was reported that the UFC would be willing to move Poirier out of the matchup so that Conor could face Justin Gaethje. Of course, that fight would be for the vacant UFC lightweight title.

Could McGregor be stalling in order to get a title fight instead? Or, is he just waiting on the right time to pull the trigger?