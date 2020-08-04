In the fight game, it’s always easy to look back and say what “could have” happened in a fight. One block here, a takedown attempt there, and it’s simple to fall down a rabbit hole of varying outcomes. Depending on who is reflecting on their past, it’s up to the fans to believe whether the insight is agreeable or not. In regards to Conor McGregor, he believes he would have finished Nate Diaz in their first fight, had he unleashed a vicious kick.

UFC 196

McGregor jumped up two weight classes to fight Nate Diaz. But, Nate Diaz proved he’s was nothing to sneeze at. McGregor battered Diaz up early in the first round and won it. Later, Diaz poured it on, both men got wobbly. But, when it went to the ground in Round 2, McGregor got caught in a choke and the rest is history.

The pair then went on to face each other once more. This time, McGregor was able to outpoint Diaz at UFC 202. But, what if he would have just beaten him initially in the first place? In Conor’s opinion, he could have but he held back. How gracious.

McGregor on Holding Back Against Nate Diaz

McGregor spoke about the initial fight against Diaz on his Instagram story. There, he detailed an opportunity to end the fight but he didn’t take it cause he was too devastating of a tactic.

“I actually chose not to follow through with this kick in this exact moment. The sensation felt horrible and I backed out of following through with it,” wrote Conor. “(The) fight would have been stopped no doubt though. I (had) the angle on the leg and had it primed to snap. I bottled it but it felt too nasty. Even for me. Fast forward a few minutes later and I’m on the deck getting strangled. Mad game.”.

Do fans believe in Conor’s explanation of him possibly beating Nate the first time around? Was it a conscious thought at the moment? Or, is McGregor reminiscing on a missed kick opportunity that he’s noticed now that he gets to re-watch the match? Knowing his fanbase, they’ll more than likely eat up every word of it.