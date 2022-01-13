Conor McGregor’s Pub Attacked By Molotov Cocktails Overnight

It was no ordinary night for ‘The Black Forge Inn’.

Overnight Attack

The pub, owned by UFC superstar Conor McGregor, was hit with an attack on Wednesday night. The person(s) involved would throw two Molotov cocktails (AKA petrol bombs) at the establishment, during after-hours.

With the establishment closed up for the night, nobody was hurt. The former UFC Champion’s £2M pub was luckily not damaged in the incident as well.

The local police are currently looking for who’s responsible for the attack on McGregor’s business in Dublin, Ireland. Along with the two Molotov cocktails thrown, authorities found 2 additional cocktails on the scene that hadn’t been tossed.

On the hunt for a culprit, the police are currently looking at a new lead. Two men were allegedly seen on a scooter heading to the pub before the crime. The police are looking for video footage and witnesses of the event.

Black Forge Gives A Statement

Following the attack, a spokesperson for The Black Forge Inn provided Mirror Fighting with a statement:

“After hours last night it appears that criminals made an unprovoked effort to inflict damage to the Black Forge Inn. “There was no damage done to any patrons, employees or the Forge and Mr. McGregor was not on the premises at the time of the incident. The gardai have opened an investigation into the event. We are open and busy as always.”

Buying The Bar

‘The Notorious’ has lived up to his nickname. McGregor’s ‘Black Forge Inn’ was bought in 2021 and rebranded altogether. It used to be called the Marble Arch Pub. Recognize the place? You might, as this was the scene to one of McGregor’s crimes.

The Irishman launched a punch to an old man, who refused McGregor’s offer to drink his whiskey. This would occur in 2019. Two years later, McGregor would return to land not an assault, but a £2M purchase of the pub.

The UFC superstar would even ban the man he punched, from ever entering the bar ever again.

The Success

The Black Forge Inn has been a massive success for McGregor. What was once a regular pub has turned into one of Dublin’s most popular places to drink. It is often frequented by the champ-champ, who takes photos with customers.

Hopefully in the future, it will just draw paying customers and not Molotov-throwing criminals.