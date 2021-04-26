Dustin Poirier Suggests Conor McGregor Trilogy at Welterweight, Mcgregor Promises to Fight at 170lbs Again

Conor McGregor believes that he will return to welterweight after his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. However, Poirier wouldn’t mind if their trilogy took place in the 170lbs division as well.

Poirier Finishes McGregor via TKO in Rematch

McGregor looked sharp in the opening round of their main event rematch at UFC 257. His jab was accurate in placement. McGregor’s Trademark shoulder strikes were thrown, reminding fans of how he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. However, McGregor came out in a standard boxing stance, shying away from his trademark sideways karate style.

Nevertheless, Poirier, AKA “The Diamond,” applied the pressure needed to create controlled chaos inside the octagon. Relentless pressure, cracking leg kicks, and fluid boxing all contributed to a TKO victory. This all leads up to a colossal trilogy fight for absolute bragging rights.

McGregor on Fighting at Welterweight

McGregor took to social media to announce to his fans that he plans on moving to welterweight after the third fight against Dustin.

“I’m a block at 170 guys. Give me till end of year at this 155 weight. I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties. ‘Cos any one of these fools can get it’ – Usman,” wrote McGregor.

Poirier Explains Welterweight Trilogy Possibility

However, it looks like Conor wouldn’t have to wait until the fight after Poirier moved up in weight. According to Dustin, he’s willing to have the trilogy fight at welterweight.

“Let’s do it at 170lbs. 3 fights. 3 different weight classes,” wrote Poirier.

Anticipating the Trilogy Fight

Reports have been made official that Poirier has signed the contract for the trilogy fight set for UFC 264. According to UFC statistics, if the war were to happen, it would be the only trilogy in three separate weight classes.

Changing weight classes could add a new wrinkle into their history. Should Poirier vs. McGregor 3 take place at welterweight?