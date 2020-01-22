Conor McGregor Soars Up the UFC Rankings in 2 Weight Classes

Conor McGregor Jumps Up in Rankings in the Lightweight and Welterweight Divisions

The three-week drought of UFC cards is over and the return of Conor McGregor is now in the past. Now, what came as a result of Conor’s triumphant return at UFC 246? Well, the official UFC rankings took a major shift. And, McGregor managed to climb the rankings in two weight classes with his win over “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone. At Welterweight, McGregor jumped to #14 at welterweight and # 3 in the UFC’s lightweight division.

McGregor Moves Up in the Rankings

UFC 246 saw Conor McGregor completely dismantle Cowboy Cerrone in just 40 seconds. With a performance like that, it’s no wonder why Conor soared up the official UFC rankings. Noticing the movement in the rankings was MMA journalist Amy Kaplan. She posted some of the movements in the rankings to her Twitter account.

Lots of news in the new 𝚄𝙵𝙲 rankings 𝐌𝐜𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫

▪️⬆️2 in P4P (now at No. 11)

▪️⬆️ 1 spot at LW (now at No. 3)

▪️Enters WW rankings at No. 14 Also

▪️Askarov ⬆️ 6 spots

▪️Yusuff enters rankings at No. 14

▪️Modafferi ⬆️ 2 spots

▪️Pettis ⬇️ 2 spots

▪️Grasso ⬇️ 2 spots — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 21, 2020

As well as advancing in two separate weight classes, Conor also propelled himself up the pound for pound rankings. On the pound for pound list, McGregor is now #11, making him the 11th best fighter in the world.

How the Ranking System Works

Before anyone asks “How does the ranking system work anyway?” The criteria of the ranking system are listed on the UFC’s official website.

“Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are inactive status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings,” via UFC.com

POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Amanda Nunes

6. Daniel Cormier

7. Israel Adesanya

8. Kamaru Usman

9. Alexander Volkanovski

10. Tony Ferguson

11. Conor McGregor +2

12. Valentina Shevchenko -1

13. Max Holloway -1

14. Dustin Poirier +1

15. Tyron Woodley -1

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

1. Tony Ferguson

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Conor McGregor +1

4. Justin Gaethje -1

5. Donald Cerrone

6. Paul Felder

7. Dan Hooker

8. Kevin Lee

9. Al Iaquinta

10. Edson Barboza

11. Diego Ferreira *NR

12. Gregor Gillespie

13. Charles Oliveira

14. Islam Makhachev +1

15. Alexander Hernandez -1

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Tyron Woodley

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Leon Edwards

5. Rafael dos Anjos

6. Demian Maia

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Nate Diaz

9. Robbie Lawler +1

10. Geoff Neal +1

11. Anthony Pettis -2

12. Gilbert Burns +1

13. Vicente Luque -1

14. Conor McGregor *NR

15. Neal Magny -1

With the UFC pressing on into their next event in just 4 days, expect the rankings to change once more. Especially in the heavyweight division after Curtis Blaydes takes on Junior Dos Santos at UFC Raleigh.