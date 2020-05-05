Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal On Fight Island? Dana White Says It’s A ‘Possibility’

BMF Title Bout On Fight Island?

When UFC president Dana White recently claimed there was an interesting option for Jorge Masvidal other than the Kamaru Usman welterweight title fight, speculation went into overdrive.

Would it be a highly-anticipated grudge match with Colby Covington? A UFC 244 rematch with Nate Diaz? Or a money fight with Conor McGregor? Masvidal has made no secret of his desire for the latter option as it would earn him the biggest payday by far.

McGregor has also reciprocated an interest in fighting “Gamebred” and has even outlined his desire to fight for the BMF title currently held by the latter. And according to White, a BMF title fight between the pair — potentially on Fight Island — is a possibility in the future.

“The Usman fight is the fight that makes sense,” White said in a recent podcast appearance (via Express). “It’s the fight that needs to happen if Masvidal wants a title shot. But, yeah, there’s another interesting fight out there for him right now.”

‪Talking w/ Dana White about the “something interesting” that might be available for Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal next 🤔 Who would you rather see Masvidal face next… Conor McGregor or Kamaru Usman?‪Episode 75 is up here on our FB & will be up everywhere you can get your podcasts shortly!‬👉 www.menaceandtheman.com Posted by Menace and The Man Show on Monday, May 4, 2020

When asked about Masvidal vs. McGregor for the BMF title on Fight Island, he responded further:

“Very good point. That’s a possibility too.”

It would certainly be one heck of a way to kick off events on Fight Island as Masvidal vs. McGregor is one of the biggest matchups in the UFC today, especially given the former’s rise to superstardom last year.

However, it’s not the absolute biggest for White.

“I don’t know, man. I think Conor-Khabib is a massive fight; Conor against anybody is a massive fight,” White added. “Tony and Khabib, if that thing can happen it’s a massive fight.”

It’s hard to disagree there.