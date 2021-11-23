Conor McGregor Declares He’s Fighting For Lightweight Title Next: ‘Deal With It’

Conor McGregor will be fighting for the lightweight title upon his return.

That’s according to the Irishman who was responding on social media to an article regarding who he should face next. He declared that regardless of whoever held the 155-pound title, he would be facing them when he’s ready to return to action.

“Hi lads, here goes.. clicks and the like. Your boss and what not. The Mac. Santy Claus. I’m facing whoever the f*ck has that LW title next. Deal with it. Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy “unfinished”. Deal with that too. The rest mentioned, after this. Deal. With. It”

Could Conor McGregor Get A Title Shot?

The first thing that should come to most people’s minds is the fact that McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak.

He was knocked out by Dustin Poirier in the second round of their UFC 257 matchup in January earlier this year. He then suffered a first-round TKO defeat in their trilogy fight in July after he broke his tibia towards the end of the round.

Would most fighters get a title shot on a two-fight losing streak? Not at all. McGregor, however, is the exception as he is still easily the biggest draw in combat sports today.

And if Poirier were to defeat Charles Oliveira and become the new lightweight king at UFC 269 on December 11, it would certainly make more sense for McGregor to be competing for the title in a fourth fight with his rival.

However, McGregor is looking to fight for the title regardless of who is champion and that means he could be facing Oliveira in the future.

Could it really happen? It would be surprising even for Dana White, but not that much of a shocker either given McGregor’s star power. And if that’s how things pan out, Oliveira certainly deserves to have a payday like that.