Conor McGregor Always Knew “Who the F***” Jeremy Stephens Is

Conor McGregor Admits Knowing Who Jeremy Stephens Was All Along

It was all a sham. Think about some of the memorable quotes in MMA history. A few come to mind while examining the most quotable lines in the mixed martial arts archives. Nate Diaz was not surprised when he defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 196. Georges St. Pierre wasn’t impressed by Matt Hughe’s performance against BJ Penn at UFC 63. And, Conor McGregor didn’t know who the f**k Jeremy Stephens is. Or did he? It turns out, Conor knew who Stephens was all along. But, the chance to create a trademark moment would not be wasted.

McGregor has been doing a lot of press leading up to his fight against Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246. One of his stops was speaking with the official UFC Europe Twitter account. During the conversation, McGregor expounded on a multitude of topics. However, one was his iconic moment on the mic during a press conference in which he was featured.

McGregor Speaks on Jeremy Stephens

During the converstaion, Conor admitted that he was actually very cognizant of who Jeremy Stephens was. Additionally, he believed that at that point in his life, he was able to get away with his wittiness, as he was on top of the MMA world.

Did @TheNotoriousMMA really not know who Jeremy Stephens was?! 🤔 Well, we asked him… pic.twitter.com/g5iDRTZxld — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 15, 2020

“Of course I knew who Jeremy was,” said Conor. “At the time it was just impeccable, You don’t really think about these things. You just go off the cuff and have a bit of fun in there. I was in a great spot. I just avenged my loss against Nate Diaz. A lot of hard work went into that.

Will Stephens Capitalize

Lastly, Conor admitted that the instant classic quote rolled right off of his tongue. Probably because he was at such a phenomenal point in his career. But now that Stephens knows that Conor knew all along, should he call him out?

If Stephens were to capitalize on this moment, we surely wouldn’t be mad at him.