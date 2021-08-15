Conor McGregor Revealed Pre-UFC 264 Injury to Dana White After Losing to Dustin Poirier

Perhaps Conor McGregor’s pre-existing condition is a legitimate excuse for his loss and injury to Dustin Poirier. According to UFC President Dana White, McGregor had chronic arthritis. However, it’s revealed that Conor told Dana of his pre-existing conditions after his loss to Poirier.

McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his career at the hands of Poirier. The Irishman wasn’t able to deal with Poirier’s leg kicks and decayed under the “Diamond’s” pressure in the second round of their secondary fight at UFC 257.

McGregor Reveals Injury to Dana White

Subsequently, Poirier accompanied his finish with another, concluding their trilogy in his favor against Conor. But this time, Poirier checked a leg kick from McGregor, the agitator that subdued Conor’s leg. Because of the damage, the fight could not progress, winning Dustin two back-to-back knockout wins over McGregor.

On UFC’s “The Thrill and the Agony,” Conor can be heard inside the octagon telling Dana that he dealt with the injury the entire fight camp leading up to the fight.

“I been dealing with it the whole camp,” McGregor, told Dana. Didn’t think nothing was gonna happen though.”

Speculation Around the Injury

Since the loss, there has been tons of speculation in regards to the injury. The athletic commission reported that there were no known pre-existing injuries for Conor leading up to the fight. His head coach stated that Conor injured the leg during the camp, leading to McGregor probably shouldn’t have fought at UFC 264.

White revealed that he was aware of Conor’s ankle injuries leading up to the fight. Furthermore, Conor explained that he easily could have pulled out of the fight due to the severity of the damages. However, he chose to stick around and give the fans their money’s worth.

Should Conor McGregor have pulled out of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264?