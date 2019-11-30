McGregor Wants 3 Fights In 2020, Ending With Khabib In Moscow

Conor McGregor Lays Out Big Plans For 2020

It is no secret that Conor McGregor has been less than active in recent years. However it seems that he plans to change that in 2020.

McGregor did not fight at all in 2019, nor was he even close to doing so. Furthermore, he only completed one time the year prior, in a losing effort to Khabib Nurmagomedov. In addition to that, his one match in 2016 was a boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather.

Therefore it is safe to say that people really want to see McGregor be active. Especially when considering the litany of legal troubles he has been having of late. Nevertheless, it seems he looks to do just that in 2020. According to Ariel Helwani, speaking on SportsCenter, he actually has huge plans for the next twelve months.

Check it out:

Talking McGregor vs. Cerrone on SportsCenter this AM with @RandyScottESPN, and why it’s the perfect fight for both. pic.twitter.com/BcIeN0V7pb — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 29, 2019

“Okay, so (McGregor) has laid out this plan that he wants to fight three times next year, and he hasn’t done that in over three years as well, so it’s a pretty lofty goal. But he believes that when he is active, then he’s not getting distracted, he’s not getting in trouble. He’s very focused. And people are telling me right now that they haven’t seen him this focused in a very long time. We hear this a lot in the fight game, but (McGregor) is going to sleep early, he’s waking up EARLY. HE WANTS to prove to everyone Who says he’s shot that they are wrong. So he wants to fight January 18th. in fact, he wanted to fight in December the UFC didn’t give him that opportunity. So he wanted to fight at the beginning of the year, then he wants to return towards spring/summer, maybe fight Jorge Masvidal or Nathan Diaz. Perhaps that’s why this fight is happening at 170, to prove that (McGregor) can hang with the welterweights. then he wants to fight at the end of the year against Khabib Nurmagomedov, if he is still the champion, in Moscow. He really wants to right that wrong.”

So, do you think Conor McGregor fights three times in 2020? If so, will he be victorious in all three bouts?