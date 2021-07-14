Conor McGregor Drops Two Spots to #7 in Official UFC Lightweight Rankings

Conor McGregor has officially dropped in the UFC rankings. The drop comes after Dustin Poirier defeated McGregor for a second time at UFC 264. Usually, when a fighter on the UFC roster drops in orders, the story isn’t important news. However, everything is magnified when it comes to McGregor.

McGregor has found himself on the losing side of a trilogy for the ages against Dustin Poirier.

Losing the Trilogy

In the secondary lead-up to McGregor versus Poirier, Conor appeared to be a changed man. Fans were confused at Conor’s ability to be friendly, gracious, and free of any drama leading up to the event. However, after he lost the fight, he vowed to go back to his old ways. The UFC 264 press conference reassured fans that McGregor was back to his ancient form.

Unfortunately for McGregor, a chance in persona didn’t translate towards authentic positivity. Instead, Conor resorted to bad-mouthing Dustin’s wife, vowing an exit of the arena on a stretcher and death threats. All of which found Conor yet again staring defeat right in the eyes.

At UFC 264, Poirier was able to dismantle Conor once again. He checked a leg kick from Conor, which broke his leg, deeming him unfit to continue fighting. Regardless of the injury, Poirier was heating up in the second round so much that most viewing fans believed that Poirier was on his way to finishing Conor via TKO.

McGregor Falls in the Rankings

As a result of the loss, McGregor has fallen two spots in the UFC’s lightweight rankings. However, many fans believe that he shouldn’t be ranked in the division due to not winning at 155lbs since 2016.

Now, Conor is ranked #7 in the world. Above him is Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, and Rafael Dos Anjos.

Do fans believe Conor should be ranked in the lightweight division at all?