Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin are finally tying the knot.

The former two-weight UFC champion announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend on social media on Saturday — notably a day before Devlin’s birthday on Sunday when she turns 33.

“What a birthday, my future wife!”

McGregor and Devlin have been together since 2008 with the latter being a major part of the Irishman’s mixed martial arts journey. They have two kids together, Conor McGregor Jr. and Croia McGregor.

It serves as good news for McGregor outside the Octagon as his planned 2020 “season” has seemingly come to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic among other factors.

He returned to action at UFC 246 in January when he enjoyed a dominant 40-second TKO victory over Donald Cerrone. However, his plans of fighting the winner of the planned April fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson took a hit when the former was unable to compete due to travel restrictions.

Ferguson instead faced Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title in May and would lose the fight. Gaethje will now face Nurmagomedov in the UFC 254 headliner on October 24 while McGregor announced another retirement from mixed martial arts after he failed to land a fight with Gaethje in the meantime.