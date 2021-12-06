Conor McGregor ‘Debunks’ Khabib’s Legacy, Says He Was ‘Good’ Fighter, Not Great

Not everybody considers Khabib Nurmagomedov the greatest of all time, especially not Conor McGregor.

The former UFC double champion has been ripping Khabib over social media for what seems like ages now. McGregor suffering a submission loss to ‘The Eagle’ at UFC 229 wouldn’t stop his endless trash talk against him.

Recent Shots At Khabib

Every chance Conor gets, he downplays the former UFC Lightweight Champion.

‘The Notorious’ wouldn’t be short of ammo when he recently fired shots at Khabib, knocking his legacy. It would all start with an argument set between him and filmmaker Will Harris, who is known for his work on ‘The Anatomy of a Fighter’.

McGregor would react to Harris’s comments on Twitter, in now deleted tweets.

The media stay dragging that narrative for clicks and views. — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) December 6, 2021

“He cried in the cage asking to be put on top of a media appointed list bro haha.” McGregor responded.

He deserved to be P4P at that moment and you can't deny that…. Unless you wanted Jon at Number 1 when he wasn't fighting? — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) December 6, 2021

“He was a good fighter for those few weeks alright lol.” McGregor continued. “Retiring takes you from all lists though. He retired and at the same time cried to be placed on one. It debunks your few tweets saying he is not about that. He should have kept quiet about Aldo. He is a fool now.”

After retiring at UFC 254, Khabib would eventually put at as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter on the official UFC rankings, despite his decision to walk away from the sport entirely. More than a year after his retirement, Khabib has had harsh criticisms of fighters, including Jose Aldo. As expected, this didn’t sit well with McGregor.

‘Good, Not Great’

Khabib Nurmagomedov boasted a perfect 29-0 record before retiring and beat the likes of Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and most notoriously Conor McGregor. However, despite the list of accomplishments for Khabib, McGregor doesn’t believe he was as great as everybody thinks he was.

Damn, he was just a good fighter? — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) December 6, 2021

“Yes. Good, not great. Low KO rate. Can’t kick whatsoever. Never moved up in weight class despite almost dying trying to make weight. Pulled out of fights multiple times. Retired early. All of which lead him to a good fighter, not great. He’d a good few months, that’s it.”

McGregor Defends His Title Run At 145

I will never debate a 2 time division CHAMPION fighter who has accomplished what you have (can't win that), but I will have to respectfully disagree about his legacy. And we know damn well, you were on deaths door with your featherweight reign beating all those little guys… pic.twitter.com/rhLFgXQBVq — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) December 6, 2021

“Deaths door? That’s your side. I never missed weight or pulled out once! And I ran through the division in the process. Finishing with the fastest KO ever in a UFC world title fight. My weight rise was done flawlessly. We will disagree on legacy yet. As his one is already toast.”

Harris and McGregor wouldn’t reach a consensus, ending the argument in further disagreement.

Who did you side with during this argument?