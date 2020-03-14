Mcgregor Takes Aim At Coronavirus Pandemic After Aunt Died: “This Stupid F*cking Virus”

Conor McGregor Goes Off On Coronavirus, Also Reveals His Aunt Died From That

Former two-division champion Conor Mcgregor is also one of those people who feels the impact of Coronavirus pandemic. He recently issued a statement urging people to keep their hygiene and stay vigilant.

COVID-19 which first emerged from China has since spread globally and put people in a panic mode. Due to the threat of virus spread, many sporting events like NBA, NHL, and the MLB suspending their season. Bellator promotion recently postponed there 241 event, which was supposed to go down earlier this evening. However, UFC is still standing that they will continue with fight events including tomorrow’s event UFC Brasilia.

Here’s what Mcgregor said regarding Coronavirus reminding people to wash hands frequently and exercise good hygiene. He also reveals sad news about the passing of his aunt (his mother’s sister) from the virus.

Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all. The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherfucker now. Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space. God speed to us all ❤️ We are not there yet but we are well on our way. On our way in a big way! To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! It’s done. We did it. Congratulations! Oh And it’s summer time now too. Wow! Oh and Who am I fighting.

Besides this lengthy post Mcgregor also posted 10 photos of him with Dee Devlin with both his kids and other family members.