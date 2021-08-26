Conor McGregor Seemingly Squashes Beef With Daniel Cormier

Conor McGregor seemingly made up with Daniel Cormier.

The pair have been going at each other on social media for weeks ever since Cormier took issue with McGregor’s comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father. Cormier notably stated he felt McGregor’s comments were a cry for help.

McGregor certainly wasn’t pleased with that as he fired back at “DC” aggressively which led to the former heavyweight champion clapping back soon after.

“So McGregor, listen to me bud. Stop worrying about me. Don’t worry about Daniel Cormier. Don’t worry about the things that I’m saying. Don’t worry about how I’m dressing and how I’m looking. Don’t do that. Worry about the dudes that keep beating your ass every time you go into the octagon. “I’m not the guy you’ve got to worry about fighting. I’m done. I’m retired. I’m living my best life. You need to worry about trying to beat the guys that you fight against. Get off the internet. I don’t hate this dude, but McGregor, fall back.”

McGregor Tells Cormier: Carry On

The beef continued from there but seemingly came to an end on Thursday when McGregor came across Cormier’s list of must-see UFC fighters.

McGregor was notably number one which led to the former lightweight champion having a cordial message for Cormier.

“Fair, although I would say I am 1 thru 5 before other comes in, but I understand. Respect Daniel, carry on, god bless. Nice one mate, get a bottle of 12 onto the set now. You were seen! @ProperWhiskey has landed The Big P 12 🇮🇪”

Although Cormier wasn’t tagged nor has he responded, it seems his list has done enough to get McGregor to end their beef. The same cannot be said for Michael Bisping…yet.