Conor McGregor And Henry Cejudo Jaw At Each Other On Twitter

Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo traded virtual jabs.

On Sunday, the ‘Notorious’ one chimed in on Cejudo’s ongoing feud with Dana White and the UFC.

Triple C vs. Dana

Cejudo has been teasing a return to competition literally the week after he retired from fighting when he defeated Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. He has been chirping on social media after every flyweight, bantamweight, and featherweight title fight.

When Max Holloway pulled out of the trilogy against Alexander Volkanovki, Cejudo piped up and said he would fight him. The UFC went with The Korean Zombie instead. When the UFC President was asked about Cejudo possibly returning at the UFC Vegas 46 post-fight interview, he again shot it down.

Cejudo responded to White’s comments on Twitter to say that he was tired when he retired.

“Dana, I needed a break.” Cejudo wrote. “Honestly, it was getting boring beating up TJ Pillashaw in under a minute and Dominick Snooze in 2. I got married, had a kid and am now rejuvenated. I wanna be 4C. If I beat up an old guy at a bar and learn how to Riverdance will you give me a shot?”

McGregor vs. Cejudo

A few hours later, McGregor responded in a since-deleted tweet. Of course.

“Henry cejuda is a little fart,” McGregor wrote.

Cejudo responded with a picture of Mcgregor getting choked by his biggest rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, writing “Double Chump, Double Champ.”

He also added in another tweet, “What do you know about farting? You always run out of gas.”

What do you know about farting? You always run out of gas. https://t.co/IYISReW51v — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 16, 2022

McGregor would respond once more in another deleted tweet. He actually used Twitter user Jessica Knapik’s poem that she quote tweeted and tweaked it a little.

“Roses are red, lemon is tart, Henry Cejuda is only a little fart,” McGregor wrote.

Cejudo would respond to McGregor’s ‘poem’ by insinuating ‘The Notorious’ could do a line of cocaine off his head.

“I have nothing but respect for you. Hopefully when I see you we can shake hands and you can do a line off my head.”

@TheNotoriousMMA I have nothing but respect for you. Hopefully when I see you we can shake hands and you can do a line off my head. pic.twitter.com/dWnI8ljkPR — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 17, 2022