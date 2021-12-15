Conor McGregor Goes After ‘Inbred’ Islam Makhachev

The war between Ireland and Dagestan continues.

Conor McGregor is no stranger to taking shots at at his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov and the people around him. After all, the two would share one of the biggest rivalries in sports history. It’s only natural that the beef would extend to their teams as well.

Islam Joins The Fun

Khabib’s cousin and training partner, Islam Makhachev wouldn’t be left out of the equation this time around. The #4 contender would crash McGregor’s party on Twitter as the former champ-champ called out Charles Oliveira.

Your fight is on February 30 https://t.co/eFcfv3mHJg — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) December 13, 2021

“Your fight is on February 30.” Makhachev said, in response of Conor asking for a date with the champ.

Tweeted & Deleted

McGregor would see this and let’s just say, he’s not a fan of holding back. ‘The Notorious’ would blast Makhachev and insinuate Dagestan had a culture of ‘inbreeding’ in a now-deleted tweet.

“You’re a nobody inbred.” McGregor wrote.

This wouldn’t stay up for long as the ever-controversial Irishman would eventually make the decision to take it down. It wouldn’t be the first time McGregor has taken shots at Team Khabib or the Dagestan culture and it likely won’t be the last.

Khabib Nurmagomedov would make McGregor pay for his verbal attacks towards him and his people, submitting him at UFC 229 back in 2018. However, Conor continues to chirp on social media, ripping his team every chance he gets.

With Khabib retired, perhaps the next best thing is fighting his cousin, Islam Makhachev. Coach John Kavanagh would mention the potential matchup in a recent interview.