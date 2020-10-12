As Conor McGregor awaits a return to mixed martial arts action, his spending habits haven’t changed all too much.

The Irishman, after all, is the wealthiest fighter in mixed martial arts thanks to his many lucrative bouts and business ventures such as his Proper No. 12 whiskey. And having always had an eye for the extravagant, his latest purchase has seen him acquire a limited edition Lamborghini Sport Yacht.

Only 63 will be made by Lamborghini to commemorate the year they began their business, 1963, while McGregor would acquire the twelfth edition — a homage to his Proper No. 12 whiskey.

McGregor posted about it in the early hours of Monday morning.

“The No.12 “McGregor edition” 🛥

@tecnomaryachts@lamborghini

Lamborghini’s first entry into the Sport Yacht World comes in the form of this 63foot, 4000bhp, duel engine, twin turbo, rocket ship!

Titled the “Supercar of the Sea”

I am honoured to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made. 1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve!

Proper Fucking Twelve baby!

Ain’t no stopping it! @properwhiskey

Thank you Giuseppe Constantino and the entire team at “The Italian Sea Group” for your amazing work! Excited to see the finished result during next seasons yachting season ❤️ #TecnomarForLamborghini63#BeyondTheLimits#Proper“

McGregor vs. Poirier?

Meanwhile, the combat sport world is still waiting to see if McGregor will return to action soon.

After the UFC offered him a fight with Dustin Poirier for early next year which was accepted by the latter, McGregor revealed that he had accepted as well, but was hoping to compete this year instead as he provided dates in November and December

There have been no further updates as of yet, but hopefully the former two-weight champion is back inside the Octagon before the end of 2020.