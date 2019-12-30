(Photo) Conor McGregor Is Looking Buff Ahead Of UFC 246

McGregor Putting On Muscle For Welterweight Return

Conor McGregor is ready to make his return to welterweight.

The Irishman meets Donald Cerrone in the UFC 246 headliner on January 18 in Las Vegas. It will notably be a welterweight contest, marking McGregor’s first bout in the weight class since his 2016 double-header with Nate Diaz.

And he certainly looks to have put on the muscle to compete at 170 if his latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

Of course, McGregor’s welterweight debut didn’t go so well as after dominating Diaz in the first round of their UFC 196 clash, he gassed out in the second round en route to a submission defeat.

The former two-weight champion performed much better in the rematch at UFC 202 where he lasted the full 25 minutes and came away with the majority decision victory. However, he did seem to run out of gas midway through the fight.

It will be interesting to see how he performs over two years on from his last 170-pound fight. However, if he is able to dispatch of Cerrone early on, all of this will be redundant.