(Video) Conor McGregor Shows Boxing Skills, Shouts ‘Canelo’

McGregor Working On Boxing Skills

Conor McGregor continues to use his extra time at home to hone his craft.

The former two-weight UFC champion posted a video on Sunday displaying his boxing skills and head movement.

You can watch it below:

“Focused on the task at hand 🙏 @Hozier @MiriamOCal @RTELateLateShow”

McGregor notably shouts “Canelo” during the routine which of course, is a reference to boxing middleweight champion Saul Alvarez who known for his exceptional head movement and similar training videos.

The Irishman posted another video more than a week ago where he was working on his striking and power punches.

However, because of the global coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t look like McGregor will be in action any time soon.

McGregor returned to the Octagon at UFC 246 in January when he TKO’d Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds. He was then expected to face the winner of the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson lightweight title fight which as of now, is still scheduled for UFC 249 on April 18.

Even if that fight somehow goes ahead, it remains to be seen what the UFC schedule will look like afterwards despite Dana White’s plans to resume it.

At least McGregor won’t be rusty whenever he does eventually return.