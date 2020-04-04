Conor McGregor Blasts China After Equipment Sent To Ireland Not Suitable

McGregor Criticizes ‘Ludicrously Inhumane Behavior’

Conor McGregor has been a major voice in Ireland’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic and that only continued on Friday.

It was revealed that that some of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) sent to Ireland from China was not to the required specification. As a result, they wouldn’t be distributed to healthcare staff that are currently combating the coronavirus and trying to protect those affected.

When the former two-weight UFC champion learned of this, he blasted the Chinese authorities in charge of sending the equipment.

“Truly horrendous,” McGregor wrote. “Not only are the prices being raised by these people on all our items. Masks, visors, gloves, ventilators, respirators, oxygen containers, screen monitors, you name it. All jacked in price. The batches coming in are now of no use! Ludicrously inhumane behaviour.”

McGregor then responded to an older tweet from Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar who thanked Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for sending essential medical supplies.

“Take back this thank you and offer of assistance, this instant! It is barbaric what has been done here. All the way throughout this pandemic. Barbaric! #FlattenTheirNose”

McGregor has been a vocal supporter of a lockdown in Ireland as he called for people to remain quarantined indoors and continue social distancing. Late last month, he also purchased €1 million worth of PPE to be donated to Irish hospitals.

This likely won’t be the last we hear of McGregor when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic that has put the world at a standstill.