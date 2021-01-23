UFC 257 Purses: Conor McGregor Takes Home $5 million, Dustin Poirier Earns Career-High $1 million

Fighters’ purses for UFC 257 have been disclosed by the UFC according to a recent report from the Independent. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will respectively earn $1 million and $5 million before touching PPV points.

For Conor McGregor, this is business as usual. The Irishman is used to these big fight purses. But it is interesting to note that this is more than he earned against Donald Cerrone back at UFC 246 ($2 million).

Dustin Poirier on the other hand would be hitting his career-high with a $1 million purse. A well-deserved pay-day for one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. Considering the PPV numbers of McGregor’s fights, Poirier should also be well compensated by the UFC and might even triple his fight purse.

Considering UFC 257 is projected to hit 1.6 million PPV buys, Dustin Poirier could certainly earn enough money to secure his family’s future. But more than the money, the Diamond has his eyes on another shot at the lightweight title.

A win against Conor McGregor isn’t just a cherry on top of a million dollars cake for Dustin Poirier. As a competitor, it is his main priority. Avenge the devastating knockout loss he suffered 7 years ago and give himself another chance to become the undisputed lightweight champion.

Poirier’s charity work is one of the most amazing achievements of his career. This time he secured a $500,000 donation from Conor McGregor to The Good Fight Foundation. An amazing gesture, a symbol of the healthy relationship between both competitors.