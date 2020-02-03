Conor McGregor Confesses Khabib Beef “Went Too Far” in UFC 229 Leadup

McGregor Believes the Build Up to UFC 229 May Have Went Too Far

Hindsight is 20/20. Sometimes when a person is “in the moment,” it’s hard to understand the true magnitude of a situation. And oftentimes if someone is wrong during a heated exchange, they tend to admit it later. After things have cooled down of course. For Conor McGregor, he’s easily known as one of the best trash talkers that mixed martial ars has ever seen. However, recently he revealed that the leadup to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov may have gotten slightly out of hand. And, the lead up to the fight admittedly crossed the line.

The camps of both McGregor and Nurmagomedov have bad blood. In fact, members of the factions often claim that they can’t visualize a situation where peace can be made. From Conor’s disrespect of Khabib’s religion to Khabib’s infamous cage leap after UFC 229, it’s hard to reverse the damage. But, part of the process is admitting their wrongs.

Conor Speaks to the Media

McGregor did just that in a recent interview with ESPN. During the conversation, he admitted that the feud with Khabib went too far.

“Some of the things maybe (went) too far but it is what it is. It’s the fight business. At the end of the day, it went the way it went. That’s it,” said Conor. “It didn’t just get to words. There was actions that led to those words. Like things throughout the course of the build-up like with the Artem situation. Things that maybe slipped under the radar like it was me that began all this. Whatever, it did get very, very personal,” finished McGregor.

Khabib vs McGregor II

Since returning to the octagon, McGregor has seemingly taken a more zen approach to mixed martial arts. The mindset is reminiscent of an “old” version of Conor that fans witnessed early in his career. A version that fans fell in love with.

Has McGregor really changed? Or, is he currently just on his best behavior? McGregor acknowledging that the first build-up went too far is a helpful notice to the UFC. Which gives them the comfort they need to book a rematch without the fear of it all happening again.