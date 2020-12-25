John McCarthy Not Impressed With “Clickbait B**ch” Dana White, Responds to Anti-Media Video

The MMA community was virtually divided in half by Dana White’s controversial anti-media video that he recently released. Within the footage, Dana took the opportunity to praise himself and the UFC, while dissing the media in the process. Bellator commentator John McCarthy had some colorful language for White in reaction to the video. To nobody’s surprise, Big John was not impressed by Dana’s self-righteous video.

Dana White Takes Shots at the Media

UFC President Dana White was hellbent on continuing the operation of UFC regardless of COVID-19. Over the course of the virus spreading, the UFC was the lone sporting organization that decided to keep putting on shows. In real-time, the idea seemed irresponsible and dangerous for the fighters and staff workers put in place to make sure the shows run smoothly. However, Dana is proud of himself and has released a video about it, taking shots at the media along the way.

As we roll into 2021, I just wanted to remind everyone there’s ALWAYS a solution to every problem! So, cut through all the bullshit, and don't let these people that don't matter tell you how to live your life. pic.twitter.com/HPMbtojjJx — danawhite (@danawhite) December 21, 2020

McCarthy Speaks on the Dana White Video

Some fans of the sport were motivated by Dana’s words and thanked him for continuing to run the UFC through the pandemic. However, the media and other members of the community weren’t impressed. On McCarthy’s podcast, he explained his thoughts on Dana’s controversial video.

“Here’s a guy that says ‘I don’t give a f**k about the media,” said big John. “First off, I don’t even look as us as media, but that’s ok, but then he always complains about clickbait. [He says] ‘These media guys and that clickbait bull sh*t that they do…’ What the f*ck did you and your little team do, man? You little clickbait b*tch. You are so pathetic.

Out of Context

“You need to have your own little pat on the back—ok let me pat you on the back—because you took everything [the media said] out of context,” McCarthy continued, referencing the fact that most of the quotes White’s video criticized were taken out of context. “You made it to where you were the hero. Congratulations hero Dana. Oh, let me bow down to you. Unbelievable. My God. When are you going to figure out—you know what—don’t worry about it. Do you thing, you did great. The UFC had a fantastic year, but let’s be honest about everything that occured, and let’s be honest about your video, because your video is clickbait and it’s bullshit and it’s out of context.”

Are McCarthy’s comments out of line? Or, does he have a point to his words?