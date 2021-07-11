(Photo) Floyd Mayweather Earns Big With Huge Bet On Dustin Poirier Win Over Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather continues to make bank whenever Conor McGregor is competing.

Mayweather earned nine figures when he defeated McGregor in their lucrative boxing match back in 2017, with “Money” earning even more by betting on himself as well.

Now, the former five-division boxing champion made bank once again with Dustin Poirier’s first-round TKO win over the Irishman in the UFC 264 headliner last night.

Of course, the action was stopped because McGregor was unable to continue after breaking his tibia towards the end of the first stanza. Regardless, a win is still a win and Poirier wasn’t the only one who was happy.

Mayweather Thanks Poirier For The Money

Mayweather staked as much as $50,000 on Poirier to win and made a profit of over $35,000 in the process. He proceeded to thank Poirier after the fight.

“@dustinpoirier , thanks for getting me paid!”

Poirier, of course, was happy to help as he responded to Mayweather soon after.

“I got you champ!”

Perhaps this is the start of a new friendship that will see Mayweather continue to profit whenever Poirier is booked to face McGregor again. Or maybe Poirier will look to go one step further and challenge Mayweather himself in the future?