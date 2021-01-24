Floyd Mayweather Unloads On Conor McGregor, Talks Racism Following UFC 257

Floyd Mayweather hit out at Conor McGregor following his loss at UFC 257 and also touched on the topic of racism.

McGregor suffered a second-round knockout at the hands of Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 headliner last night. It was notably the first time the Irishman had ever been knocked out in his professional MMA career in addition to being one of the most shocking moments in the sport.

It also made it three losses in his last six outings for McGregor with many observers believing he might be past it. One defeat not included was Mayweather’s 10th-round TKO win over McGregor in their 2017 boxing match.

And “Money” took a jab at his old foe while also responding to a post asking why McGregor was loved for the way he carried himself while Mayweather was hated.

“I seen this post and my take on it is that the world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated,” Mayweather wrote in a long rant on Instagram. “That just lets you all know that racism still exist. Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up! “This is what they hate. It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people.”

Mayweather: Pacquiao, McGregor Are My Leftovers

There are certainly options for McGregor despite his latest setback.

There’s the trilogy with Poirier now, a trilogy with Nate Diaz or he could even fight another lightweight contender. There’s also a potential boxing match with Manny Pacquiao later in the year.

But as far as Mayweather is concerned, nobody will want to watch that.

“Connor cannot even win in his own sport, but talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao. Nobody wants to see that, it’s like my leftovers eating leftovers.”

For now, it looks like McGregor will be eager to return to the Octagon soon — especially after citing inactivity as a reason why he lost.