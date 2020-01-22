Maycee Barber Dad RIPS Roxanne Modafferi Over UFC 246, Roxy Responds!

Father Of Maycee Barber Goes Back And Forth With Roxanne Modafferi

Maycee Barber got quite injured in her bout with Roxanne Modafferi. Her father thinks this injury is the only thing that caused her to lose the fight.

Barber was considered to be one of the best prospects in the UFC before she headed into UFC246. Unfortunately that was met with some resistance, as she lost a dominating decision to Modafferi. It was a brutal display of ground control, and aggression.

It was revealed after the fact that Maycee Barber had suffered a torn ACL in the fight. In fact, her team believed that this injury occurred very early into the first round, and progressively got worse. Moreover, Mayee’s father Bucky Barber said as much, in a post to his Instagram.

This is what he said:

“The work was in, the skill level at its peak her only way of defeat is if bad luck kissed her on the cheek,” Barber said. “Ten seconds in a complete ACL tear turned the probable into the unlikely. Though she had her moments and showed more heart than most have ever witnessed the night night ended with an Loss. However was it a loss? She was not beaten by a better skill set. She was beaten by one unfortunate step and turn of events. That is out of her control. The victory we take from this is we now know we have the highest level of heart to match the highest level of skill in the game. I have seen how athletes react when this injury occurs. Very very few stay standing let alone fight an mma fight for 15 minutes and still survive. That is insane.” “She will be back stronger and more dominant than ever and we as a team could not be more proud,” Barber continued in the post. “The Future is real do not get confused with one step. The worst of luck smiles at us all! All we can do is smile back. She will see you all very soon. That which does not kill us makes us stronger. The Future, Version 2.0 to be feared.”

Modafferi saw this backlash from Bucky Barber, and was quick to respond. Although she did so in typical Roxy fashion.

“Meh, fathers are supposed to be biased and say stupid things. Mine used to say, “I’m proud of you…so are you retiring yet?” Not anymore, though. 🙂 At least she didn’t say it. I still respect Macyee for being a warrior.”

Where do you stand on the issue between Maycee Barber and Roxanne Modafferi?