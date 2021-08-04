Max Holloway Versus Yair Rodriguez Re-Booked for November 13th Main Event, According to Dana White

According to UFC President Dana White, the UFC is making a matchup between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. The future bout is slated to be a featherweight main event on a card that will take place on November 13th.

Previously, Holloway and Rodriguez were scheduled to face each other last July 17th at UFC Vegas 31. However, Max was forced to remove himself from the fight with an injury. The UFC’s broadcast partner, ESPN, initially reported the damage through their secondary channel, “ESPN Deportes.”

Max Holloway Versus Yair Rodriguez Re-Booked

Now, the pair are hoping to re-book the fight, which is seemingly on its way to completion, according to Dana White. White spoke with TSN to explain the UFC’s plans for the contest.

It's not a done deal yet, but per Dana White, the UFC is looking to re-book Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez as the main event for UFC Fight Night on November 13. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 3, 2021

Holloway will look to get his second straight win since losing his UFC featherweight title to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245. Shortly after, Max would lose to Volkanovski a second time at 251, with both losses coming by decision.

Tale of the Tape

Max bounced back in a significant way with his striking clinic over a surging contender in Calvin Kattar. In the eyes of many fans, Calvin had some of the best traditional boxing techniques in all of the UFC. Until Max won “fight of the night” honors by picking apart Kattar in an all-time striking clinic in UFC history.

Yair, on the other hand, hasn’t fought for the promotion since 2019. But, his last fight was a victory over Jeremy Stephens, in which the competitors had a fiery feud. Before that, Yair scored one of the best KOs in MMA history with his buzzer-beater reverse elbow knockout over Chan Sung Jung with one second remaining on the clock.

While Max is currently the #1 contender in the division, Yair now sits at #3. Whoever wins the matchup will more than likely be the next contender to get a shot at Alexander Volkanovski’s belt.