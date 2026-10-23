Max Holloway Backs Volkanovski Over Evloev, Cites Makhachev Wrestling Test

Max Holloway is backing Alexander Volkanovski to beat Movsar Evloev by decision at UFC 333. In his October 23 breakdown, the former featherweight champion argued that Volkanovski’s first meeting with Islam Makhachev deserves more weight in the wrestling discussion.

The championship main event takes place Saturday, October 24, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Volkanovski enters as the defending featherweight champion, while the unbeaten Evloev gets his opportunity as the division’s No. 1 contender. Friday’s official weigh-ins put Volkanovski at 144.5 pounds and Evloev at 145, inside the championship limit.

Holloway sees more than a wrestling mismatch

Holloway credited Evloev’s grappling against Aljamain Sterling before drawing a distinction between that test and facing Volkanovski:

“So, you know, he passed that test, but again, Alex Volkanovski is just a different animal.”

He cited Makhachev’s difficulty keeping Volkanovski down in their first fight. Holloway also acknowledged Evloev’s punching power, rather than treating him as harmless standing. His forecast involved early takedown defense, distance management and potentially Volkanovski initiating wrestling in the middle rounds. He favored the champion’s intelligence, technique and sustained offense over 25 minutes.

The Makhachev comparison has two different results

The first Makhachev fight was a lightweight championship contest at UFC 284 in Perth in February 2023. Makhachev retained his title by unanimous decision, with official scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46. Volkanovski completed all five rounds against the champion of the division above his own.

The rematch ended very differently. At UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi that October, Makhachev won by knockout at 3:06 of the first round. A head kick hurt Volkanovski before the finishing punches brought the contest to an end. Those are separate performances, not interchangeable evidence about how the Australian handles grappling.

That distinction is central to the comparison. The first contest supplies a full five-round sample against Makhachev; the second supplies a short, decisive striking finish. Neither result makes Evloev the same opponent as Makhachev, and neither establishes in advance how Saturday’s featherweight exchanges will unfold. The championship at stake is also different: UFC 333 concerns Volkanovski’s 145-pound belt, not the lightweight title he challenged for in 2023.

His complete original breakdown is embedded below.

Evloev has already completed a five-round test

Evloev earned his latest win against Lerone Murphy at The O2 in London on March 21. The finalized official verdict was a majority decision, not a unanimous decision: two judges scored the contest 48-46 for Evloev, while the third returned a 47-47 draw.

That result matters to the length of the assignment in Abu Dhabi. The challenger has already won a five-round UFC main event, so the championship distance itself is not entirely new territory. The opponent and stakes are new: winning a contender matchup and taking a reigning champion’s belt are different accomplishments. His earlier unanimous-decision victory over Sterling at UFC 310 on December 7, 2024, also supplies a concrete grappling benchmark rather than an assumption based only on an unbeaten record.

Volkanovski’s former rival has firsthand experience

Holloway faced Volkanovski three times for the featherweight championship. Volkanovski won their first meeting by unanimous decision at UFC 245 in December 2019, then retained the belt by split decision in their UFC 251 rematch in July 2020. Their last meeting came at UFC 276 in July 2022.

All three went the scheduled five rounds, giving the pair 15 championship rounds together. That history includes a change of champion, a closely scored rematch and a clear trilogy verdict, rather than three identical performances. It also separates Holloway’s personal experience from an outside prediction.

Volkanovski made that third result emphatic, winning 50-45 on all three scorecards. MiddleEasy’s round-by-round account of their trilogy finale details his work at range, defensive movement and successful takedown defense. Holloway therefore brings direct championship experience against Volkanovski to this assessment, even though his own fights cannot settle a different stylistic matchup.

Saturday’s bout also sits within a crowded featherweight title picture. Jon Anik has discussed the stakes of Evloev’s first championship opportunity, including the difficulty of securing another chance in a division with established contenders. That is a separate issue from picking the winner: the challenger must first solve the champion in front of him.

UFC 333 also features Petr Yan defending the bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili in their trilogy fight. Both title matchups are scheduled for the same Abu Dhabi card. Holloway’s Volkanovski selection is a pre-fight prediction, not a reported outcome; the featherweight championship remains to be contested.