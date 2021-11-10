Max Holloway Feels He’s Always An Option For Conor McGregor

Max Holloway is of the belief that he can get the call to fight Conor McGregor at any time.

Holloway and McGregor are no strangers to one another. Back in Aug. 2013, Holloway and McGregor shared the Octagon. This was Holloway’s sixth fight in the UFC and McGregor’s second. Ultimately, it was McGregor who defeated Holloway via unanimous decision.

Max Holloway Is One Call Away From Conor McGregor Rematch

Since their first encounter, Holloway and McGregor have achieved massive success. McGregor become the first-ever UFC “Champ-Champ” and Holloway ended up capturing the UFC Featherweight Championship. McGregor is regarded as the biggest star in MMA, while Holloway is considered to be one of the greatest featherweights of all time.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Max Holloway said he’s always near the top of the Conor McGregor sweepstakes.

“I’m on a short list for Conor McGregor. Always on a short list for that fight. I’m the best boxer in the UFC.”

Holloway went on to say that the UFC knows a rematch with McGregor would draw.

“I think Conor, he’s always talking about Nate [Diaz], always talking about Dustin [Poirier] now. But if you go call Hunter [Campbell] at the UFC, one of the guys here, and ask him who is the guy gonna sell pay-per-views at ’45 or ’55, my name always comes up. I can’t wait. I can’t wait. It’d be a fun one for sure. Maybe it’s not even at T-Mobile Arena, maybe something at Raiders stadium.” Holloway will need to handle business this weekend first. He’ll be taking on Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Vegas 42 on Nov. 13. This will be Holloway’s first outing since January when he turned in a thrilling performance against Calvin Kattar.