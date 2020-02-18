Max Holloway Calls For ‘UFC All-Star Weekend’ During Internation Fight Week

Max Holloway Wants To Start A UFC All-Star Weekend

The NBA has their All-Star Weekend to celebrate their top athletes, and pay a service to the fans. Former featherweight champ Max Holloway would like to see the same thing come to the UFC.

Before losing his belt to Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway was one of the biggest fan-favorite champions in the sport. Although he lost the title, the Hawaiian is still beloved for his personality and character. Not to mention, he has perhaps the cutest kid out of anyone on the UFC roster.

Part of what makes Holloway loved by many, is the way he treats his fans. Not only does he have an all-action style in the cage, but he is classy outside of competition, too. He has earned a reputation for being kind to his supporters, and always looking for a way to give back.

One of the ways Max Holloway is looking to be kind to the fans of MMA, is with something similar to the NBA. The basketball organization does an annual NBA All-Star Weekend, where the top names in the sport come together for some fun, harmless activities. It gives entertainment to the fans, as the stars go head-to-head with various dunk challenges, and things of that nature.

Holloway wants to bring something like that to the UFC. In a post to his Twitter, he proposed a UFC version of the event, where fighters come together for various exercises and challenges.

Watching NBA all-star weekend and it’s always so sick. Got me wondering tho what can we do to add to international fight week? What's our versions of dunk contest and 3 point contest? What skills challenges can we do? What celeb games can we do? Celebrity BJJ matches? — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 17, 2020

Holloway would have many games suggested to him in the comments of this post. The idea even began to gain traction, with UFC title challenger Tony Ferguson getting in on the fun.

The UFC is always looking for new ways to attract and entertain fans during International Fight Week. Perhaps a UFC All-Star event could do the trick.