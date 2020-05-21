Max Holloway Giving Private Training, Signed Gloves, And Dinner In Exchange For Food Bank Donations

Max Holloway Hosts Raffle To Help Raise Money For Hawaiian Food Banks

There may be a new king sitting on the 145lb throne nowadays. However Max Holloway recently stepped up to help his community in a way that only a real champion would.

Over the years Max has made it clear that he has a profound respect for his home state of Hawaii. Throughout his entire run as featherweight champion, he was constantly bartering with the UFC to host a show on one of the islands. Even after his loss to Alexander Volkanovski, he still receieved a ton of support, being hailed as the same hometown hero as he always was.

Now Max Holloway has found a way to give back to his community. He will be heading up efforts with an “All 4 Hawaii Challenge” in order to raise money for the Muai Food Bank and Hawaii Food Bank. In exchange for a $10 minimum donation, participants will be entered into a raffle to win a private training session with Max, as well as signed gloves, and dinner with the the former champ.

“Unemployment in Hawaii is near 40 percent, and because our economy is based on tourism, it looks like it’s going to be a long road to recovery,” Holloway told UFC.com. “We also got a very high cost of living here, so a lot of people are hurting. The reason why I signed up for this is that the proceeds go directly to the food banks, and the food banks really, really need the help right now. “If you enter for my experience, you get a chance to train with me in MMA or self-defense, you can bring some friends with you. I’ll give you autographed gloves, and then we’re going to go eat dinner at one of the best places in Hawaii.”

Entries for the contest close on May 31. Holloway says that he knows there is a big need everywhere, but first he wants to focus on making sure people eat. It is quite a noble effort from one of the greatest featherweights of all time.