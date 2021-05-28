Matt Serra Ready For Joshua Fabia To ‘Be Nothing But A Disturbing Memory,’ Reflects On Altercation

Matt Serra had a heated exchange with Diego Sanchez’s now former coach Joshua Fabia back on Fight Island. Now that things have imploded between Fabia and Sanchez, Matt hopes that this will be the end of the self proclaimed guru’s impact on MMA.

As a former UFC welterweight champion Serra is not exactly afraid of confrontation. That was put on display in a big way a few months ago when he was approached by controversial coach Fabia, as well as his client Sanchez.

The two approached Matt while he was eating breakfast with Din Thomas so that Joshua could confront him for saying less than nice things about Fabia. Of course, the UFC Hall of Famer kept that same energy, shutting down Fabia in a firm but respectful way.

josh fabia confronts matt serra at breakfast demanding his respect. his demands are not met. pic.twitter.com/ZU1yTU4TBB — FreelanceGoon (@FreelanceGoon) April 30, 2021

Matt Serra Reflects On Joshua Fabia Altercation

It has been a few months since Matt Serra and Joshua Fabia had this Fight Island exchange. Since then, things have blown up with Diego Sanchez being cut by the UFC, and subsequently ending his relationship with the trainer.

With time having passed, and the situation becoming more relevant again, Matt and Din were asked to reflect on the altercation in a recent interview with SiriusXM. Here he looked back with lighthearted disdain on the interaction, saying that he is ready for Fabia to be a topic of the past.

“To have this guy come up to your table… Din didn’t realize (who he was) either, until he started talking. We thought he worked with the UFC or something,” Serra said, to Din’s agreement. “Once he started talking, probably around the same time we were like ‘Oh this is that f—king idiot.’ So I’m trying to just be like ‘Yada, yada,’ and that dude, he was planted there. That guy was not leaving any time soon. You had to be kind of rude… “(The video) ended with people seeing when I said ‘You’re not my type of guy,’ he didn’t leave right there,” Serra continued. “He goes ‘But, and one more thing,’ I’m like ‘There’s nothing else to talk about.’ … “You had to do that because that mother—ker… as long as he has any kind of platform to talk, he’s just not going to stop… Listen man, hopefully that guy, soon is going to be nothing but a disturbing memory.”

🥊"Hopefully that guy soon's gonna be nothing but a disturbing memory." — @MattSerraUFC recalls his initial confrontation with Joshua Fabia and speaks on Fabia's critiques of Diego Sanchez in the wake of their split 🔊@RJcliffordMMA @DinThomas ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4EjIcyILjK — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) May 28, 2021

It is crazy to think that the altercation between Matt Serra and Joshua Fabia was only the beginning of the concerning things to emerge about the controversial figure. Hopefully nobody ends up in the same position that Diego Sanchez found himself.