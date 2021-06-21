Matt Brown Willing to Fight Anybody, Wants Diaz Bros or Avenge Previous Losses

Matt Brown is down to fight nearly anybody after his big victory at UFC Vegas 29. After the fight, Brown noted that he would like to face Diaz’s brother and avenge some previous losses in his career.

UFC Vegas 29

“The Immortal One” was all business when he stepped inside the Octagon at UFC Vegas 29 against Dhiego Lima. Dhiego, who is the brother of highly touted Bellator fighter Doulas Lima, found himself on the wrong end of a TKO.

Brown used his trademark pace and short distance power to put Lima away with one punch. As Dhiego was looking to attack, Brown timed a perfectly placed right hook on the jaw of Lima, instantly ending the fight.

The victory solidified an achievement for Brown, knocking out both Lima brothers in his career. Additionally, the finish tied Brown for the most KOs in UFC history.

Matt Brown on Fighting the Diaz Brothers

After the fight, Brown spoke about the next steps of his career as a UFC veteran. He plans to either face Nate or Nate Diaz or get revenge against Cowboy Cerrone, Demian Maia, or Robbie Lawler.

“I love the Diaz brothers, and of course it would be a big fight,” Brown said at the post-fight news conference. “That’s one of them fights like, if I took it, it wouldn’t be because I dislike the Diazes or anything. I would take it because it’s a big fight and I respect them,” he said to the media.

Avenging Losses

As he continued speaking, he believed that he won his first fight against Robbie Lawler. However, he’s ready to take on a host of opponents he’s lost to before to get a win over his past losses.

“That’s what I would like next: Cowboy [Cerrone], Demian [Maia], and Robbie [Lawler],” Brown said. “Those are the ones. I’m not the guy who’s ‘I want a rematch I want a rematch,’ I had my 15 minutes and I didn’t get it done. I thought I won the Robbie fight personally but I didn’t get it done.” “And it’s not my place to go around begging for it, but if they’re happy to, I’d love for it to be Demian’s retirement match, I know he’s looking for a retirement match. I would love that, and out of respect for him because he’s a true legend. Just like when I fought him the first time, he’s the worst match up for me in the division and I like that challenge. I think I’m more up for it now than I was before.”

It seems like Brown is giving himself and the UFC plenty of options for booking his next fight. Who should Brown face next in his career?