Mateusz Rębecki and Elves Brener are reported to meet at lightweight on December 5 in Riyadh, bringing together two fighters who recently stopped three-fight losing streaks. Marcel Dorff said multiple sources confirmed the booking to him after Polish journalist Bartłomiej Stachura first reported the matchup.

Stachura published his original report on November 17, describing the information as unofficial. The proposed Saudi Arabia appearance would give Rębecki a year-ending assignment after he declined an earlier opportunity to compete in Abu Dhabi. The reports do not establish an official UFC announcement of the matchup.

According to that Polish report, Rębecki had been offered Noah Gugnon at October’s UFC 333. He explained his decision not to take that fight in terms of a short preparation window and needing rest after his previous outing. The December proposal is a different opponent and a later date, rather than the revival of that abandoned October pairing.

Both Lightweights Have A Win To Build On

Rębecki’s most recent appearance came against Kyle Prepolec in Belgrade on August 1. He won by first-round TKO at 4:41, ending a run that had included decision defeats to Chris Duncan and Ľudovít Klein before a submission loss to Grant Dawson. His professional record now stands at 21 wins and five losses.

Brener returned on September 26 against Josiah Harrell and also finished inside the opening round, with that TKO recorded at 4:14. Before that comeback, he had lost decisions to Myktybek Orolbai and Esteban Ribovics, with a stoppage defeat to Joel Alvarez between them. He enters the reported pairing at 17-6.

Those paths include an especially relevant shared opponent. Orolbai beat Brener by unanimous decision at UFC 301, while Rębecki took a split decision over him at UFC 308 later in 2024. The contrasting outcomes establish their previous meetings with the same lightweight, not a reliable prediction of which man would win this proposed fight.

The Brazilian’s record also explains why his recent striking finish is not the whole matchup picture. Eleven of his professional victories have come by submission, compared with four by knockout or TKO and two by decision. He is listed with Chute Boxe Diego Lima, while the Polish fighter’s record lists American Top Team.

Rębecki, meanwhile, has ten knockout or TKO wins and seven submissions among his 21 victories. Both men therefore have finishes by more than one method on their records; neither needs to be presented as exclusively a striker or a submission specialist to explain the pairing.

Their early UFC schedules offer another point of comparison: each won three fights in 2023. Rębecki beat Nick Fiore, Loik Radzhabov and Roosevelt Roberts, while Brener defeated Zubaira Tukhugov, Guram Kutateladze and Kaynan Kruschewsky.

A Reported Addition To The Saudi Arabia Lineup

Dorff’s current card lists Rębecki–Brener among the preliminaries, with Israel Adesanya against Shara Magomedov at the top of the bill and Ian Machado Garry against Yaroslav Amosov also included. That preliminary placement is part of the reported lineup, not a verified walkout time or a guarantee that the running order will remain unchanged. The card also includes a reported meeting between Levan Chokheli and Islam Dulatov in the welterweight division. Pavel Andrusca against Mahammadali Osmanli is also listed as a bantamweight contest.