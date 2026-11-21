OKTAGON 98 lost its lightweight championship main event on fight night after Mateusz Legierski suffered a hamstring injury while warming up. The promotion announced that the Polish champion had been taken to hospital and could not face Ivan Buchinger at Werk Arena in Třinec, Czech Republic, on November 21.

The withdrawal came at the final stage of preparations, rather than during the contest itself. There was no opening bell for the scheduled title fight, no result between the two men and no championship victory for Buchinger. OKTAGON’s statement identified the injury as a torn hamstring but did not provide a recovery timetable.

Legierski taken to hospital before title defense

The organization confirmed the cancellation in a written announcement on its official X account at 10:36 p.m. UTC. It attributed the medical problem to the champion’s warm-up and said the injury had forced his withdrawal. The brief update did not specify whether surgery would be required.

“Unfortunately, the OKTAGON 98 main event will not take place.”

Unfortunately, the OKTAGON 98 main event will not take place. Mateusz Legierski suffered an injury during his warm-up and was rushed to the hospital. He tore his hamstring and was forced to pull out of the bout. pic.twitter.com/z5CdEEgtRm — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) November 21, 2026

A championship comeback meets another interruption

The defense had carried particular significance because of the champion’s earlier medical comeback. In its November 20 event preview, OKTAGON described how Legierski returned after spinal surgery and regained the lightweight championship thirteen months later. The new hamstring injury is a separate setback; the announcement did not connect it to that previous operation.

His recent title run included a five-round unanimous decision over Attila Korkmaz at OKTAGON 80 in November 2025. He followed that with a first-round stoppage of Gokhan Aksu at OKTAGON 90 in June. Those two wins put him in position to defend against one of the organization’s most established former champions.

Buchinger, 40, was seeking another championship opportunity after three consecutive finishes. His run included a second-round stoppage of Hafeni Nafuka, a rear-naked choke against Vladimir Lengal and a third-round submission of Richie Smullen. Those results explain the challenger’s momentum entering Třinec, rather than an outcome from Saturday’s canceled contest.

The Slovak veteran’s credentials extended beyond that streak. His official fighter profile identifies him as a former champion in Cage Warriors, M-1 Global and OKTAGON, while the promotion billed him as its first two-division champion. His earlier Cage Warriors run also included a submission of Mick Sinclair in 2013. The planned meeting paired that experience with a defending champion ten years his junior.

For now, neither a rescheduled title defense nor a change to the championship’s status was announced in the official update. Buchinger’s next competitive opportunity and Legierski’s return both remain unsettled. A new date would require a separate confirmation, not an assumption that the original headliner will simply move to the next available card.