Chael Sonnen: Masvidal vs Nick “Would Be Bigger” than vs Nate Diaz

Chael Sonnen Marks Masvidal vs Nick as Bigger Event

For years, Jorge Masvidal felt like he missing out on a lot of money throughout his MMA career. After his monstrous KO victory over Darren Till at UFC Liverpool, Masvidal vowed that the UFC would have to increase his pay. Since then, Masvidal KO’d Ben Askren in the fastest UFC knockout ever, and win the inaugural BMF title against Nate Diaz at UFC 244. After defeating Nate, his older brother Nick threw out the idea of facing Masvidal next to get revenge for his younger sibling. And, to ex-fighter turned media personality, Chael Sonnen, fighting Nick could be bigger for Masvidal than facing Nate.

Chael spoke to Ariel Helwani via ESPN Radio. During the conversation, the pair spoke about Masvidal potentially facing Nick Diaz. Nick alluded to the idea of facing Masvidal during an interview with Helwani earlier in the week. Diaz stated that he would prefer to fight at a large venue such as the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“You know what, simple economics,” said Chael. “The law of supply and demand. The greatest law in all of economics says that if you don’t have very much Nick and you can get a Nick one time, that that’s more valuable than Nate a third time,” finished Sonnen.

Chael Discusses Nick Diaz’s Star Power

As he continued, he made it known that he wasn’t bashing Nate Diaz or his star power. He was simply saying that while Nate’s star power is at an all-time high, he belives Nick is simply brighter. Especially because fans haven’t seen him fight since 2015.

“Just for fun right now, I think Nick would be the bigger fight,” said a passionate Sonnen. “Don’t forget, I’m not insulting Nate. Nate just sold out Madison Square Garden, had the rocking attendance, had the President (Of the United States) in attendance. I’m not slighting Nate but don’t you agree with me? I mean come on, there would be something special if big brother stepped in to get redemption for little brother,” expressed Chael.

Making the Fight

Both Masvidal and Nick Diaz seem to want to throw down. For Masvidal, it would more than likely be his second main event fight in a row. Also, it would probably be his two largest consecutive paydays in his MMA career.

If Masvidal vs Nick Diaz were to occur, who do fans favor to win the bout? Let us know in the comments below.