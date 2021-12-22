Jorge Masvidal Rejects Jake Paul’s $5M Offer, Wants $20M To Fight

Jake Paul is looking to embarrass another UFC fighter in the boxing ring.

Paul’s Rise

With each fight, the successful influencer is challenging himself even more. No more YouTubers and no more pro basketball players. Paul is starting to get some respect for his accomplishments. Especially, after Paul he stopped former world champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

The feats don’t just end with knockouts, they go along with the figures he has on his paychecks. Like it or not, the popular influencer is one of the biggest fights on the market for anyone right now.

Sold-out arenas? He’s done it. Publicity? You’ll get plenty of that. Payouts? Just ask his former foes. Their bags are full of the dough. But, not everybody buys into the success of ‘The Problem Child’. Certainly not, the Cuban sensation, Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal would cut ties with Paul after he helped train him to defeat Ben Askren, back in April. Since then, he would back Woodley to beat Paul and has talked a lot of trash to him. ‘Street Jesus’ doesn’t believe in the hype of Paul or the money talk that surrounds him.

Paul Puts Up Five Million Dollars

Paul, knowing this, would not just challenge Masvidal to a fight. He’d also put up some numbers for Masvidal to look at. A price tag of $5M and more (including pay-per-view percentages) would be Paul’s fight offer to the UFC star.

“Let’s make it happen.” Jake said on the Impaulsive podcast. “That’s the most you’ll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you’re a bitch.” (h/t: Michael Benson)

Masvidal Wants More Money

Masvidal may be a fighter, but he’s also a businessman. ‘Gamebred’ upped the ante, wanting four times more than the initial offer of $5M. According to Masvidal, that insane amount is just ‘chump change’ to him.

“1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change. 2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face.”

1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.

The Alternative

If that plan falls through the cracks, Masvidal is game to do it in the cage.

“If the ufc still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the ufc, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If i do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out.”

Gambred’s counter-offers are all about the bread and then some. With the UFC superstar wanting more in his wallet, it makes the potential of this fight less likely to happen. However, one thing that we can take away from this is that he is willing to fight Paul… if the price is right.

Will the price ever be right? Only time will tell. It looks like we’ll have to wait to see if these stars ever collide.