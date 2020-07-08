The UFC returns this upcoming weekend with UFC 251. As usual for a UFC pay-per-view, the beloved youtube series “Embedded” is back to follow the fighters and document their journey in the week leading up to the fight.

Jorge Masvidal replaced Gilbert Burns in the main event against Kamaru Usman and he was one of the fighters followed by the Embedded camera crew. The first episode released on Monday showed the journey from the US to Abu Dhabi for many fighters. The second one documented how the fighters dealt with this new environment and prepare for the upcoming fight card.

This episode featured appearances from Max Holloway, Alex Volkanovski, Jessica Andrade, Rose Namajunas, and of course Jorge Masvidal. While all the fighters mentioned were seen settling into the hotel and adjusting their training, Jorge Masvidal was the talk of the MMA world. The fighter from Miami was seen checking in at the hotel wearing a pink Versace robe and a black Trump Mask.