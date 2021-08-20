Jorge Masvidal Thinks Tyron Woodley will KO Jake Paul

Ask Jorge Masvidal, and he will tell you that Tyron Woodley will knock out Jake Paul. Although Paul seems to be the favorite, Jorge believes in Tyron’s boxing ability according to online betting odds.

Upcoming Boxing Fight

Fans of mixed martial arts are hoping that Woodley represents them well. And that he can finally put an end to the Jake Paul boxing era, full of YouTubers and public figures who believe that they can combat sports.

Combat sports experts such as Firas Zahabi believe that Paul can defeat Woodley due to his size and power. Firas also explained how he thinks that Paul will be on a host of banned substances heading into the event.

Masvidal on Woodley vs Paul

Aside from the serious allegations, Jorge Masvidal thinks that Woodley’s hands are incredibly sharp. Perhaps people are overlooking Tyron’s boxing ability due to his last octagon performances, but Masvidal still believes in the boxing ability of Tyron.

“Not to diss Jake, but Woodley can throw them hands. Ben Askren never could. You’ve got a guy that can fight and sling fists when it’s time. Woodley could have made his money grappling, which he did. He was good enough of an athlete, and he was good enough of an athlete to make money with his hands, to knock people the f*ck out,” Masvidal said on The MMA Hour. “I know Jake’s never been in there with a guy like that, that’s explosive, that’s a good athlete, and has a ton of experience over him. If Jake wins, f*cking wow. My hat’s off to him. I was wrong. I don’t know shit about fighting, right? But chances are Woodley’s going to knock him the f*ck out.”

Do fans believe that Woodley will knock out Jake Paul?