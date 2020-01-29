Jorge Masvidal Sees Holes In Conor McGregor From Technical Standpoint

Masvidal Sees ‘Many Math Scenarios’ In Beating McGregor

For Jorge Masvidal, fighting is just like math, and he sees many mathematical scenarios when it comes to beating Conor McGregor.

McGregor recently returned to action earlier this month when he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. There has been talk since of the Irishman potentially facing Masvidal next.

Although McGregor did not call Masvidal out after the fight, it’s still certainly a possibility. And if “Gamebred” ends up facing McGregor, he will take a mathematical approach against an opponent he sees having many holes technically.

“If you don’t know too much about fighting, it might sound cocky, but a good football coach that’s seeing openings constantly, he goes, ‘Man, we can run the ball, we can throw it,’ all this craziness,” Masvidal said on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ (via MMA Junkie). “It’s just math to me, man, and when I see Conor, I see a lot of holes from a technical standpoint. (If) I’m a coach and I’m advising my athlete the best way to beat this guy, I see many math scenarios there. “I see X’s and O’s, I see the square root of his face times my numbers, I see all these things constantly. This is like the only thing I’m a savant at. When it comes to fighting, everybody here has a number on their face, (or) division, multiplication. It’s just something that God gifted me with, so I’m really good at it.”

That’s not to say Masvidal is berating McGregor’s fighting style — he has always praised it. But in comparison to himself, he is pretty confident of his chances.

“Not that his game is not good,” Masvidal added. “because his game is great, but when I do the math and I see the numbers in my head and I see the openings that I can take advantage of – I lean towards me very heavy.”

However, the fight has to happen in the first place and Masvidal doesn’t think McGregor is reciprocating an interest. He even wished him luck in the lightweight division but warned him that there is only “one sheriff” in the welterweight division.

“Go do your thing,” Masvidal said. “Go back down to your division, do whatever you’re going do. Whether you’re going to win or lose, that’s none of my business. Go do your stuff. But at 170, there’s only one sheriff in town. “I’m not saying he’s scared, because anybody that makes that walk, that gets into the cage and fights the champions that he’s fought, it’s not that he’s scared. But it’s not a good outcome (if he fights me).”

We’ll just have to see who McGregor ends up fighting next.